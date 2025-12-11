2nd T20I: Unchanged India elect to bowl first; South Africa bring in Reeza, Baartman and Linde

New Chandigarh, Dec 11 An unchanged India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday.

The stadium is hosting its first men’s international cricket match and becomes the 55th venue in India to join this bandwagon. India are currently leading the five-game series 1-0, and a win on Thursday will help them make it 2-0.

“This has always been a wonderful ground. When we played here during franchise cricket, and recently saw a women’s game also happen here, it was wonderful, and it's the first men’s game, I heard, that's happening here -- international, so very excited for it. I’m sure the crowd are also excited.”

“It’s really important for the boys to understand their responsibilities and see what the team demands in that situation. They batted perfectly, looking at the situation. 175 on that wicket was a little over par. The way we bowled, I think it was a lovely effort,” said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

He also heaped praise on seam bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s match-winning efforts in the first T20I in Cuttack. “The balance that he (Hardik Pandya) provides in the team is amazing. The way he batted, the way he keeps calm on the ground when he’s batting, when it’s a pressure situation.”

“The way he bowled also, I think that’s more important. His overs are also really important for the side. The way he carried himself throughout the game, it didn’t look like he was injured,” added Suryakumar.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje have been replaced by Reeza Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, and George Linde in the Proteas playing eleven.

“We would have fielded. Looks like a good wicket. Not a lot of international games here, but I hope to get a good score and put them under pressure. We have to make peace with the fact that we can have nights like the first game, and hope to make a better effort today. We'll get feedback on scores after a few overs, not thought of it now,” he said.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, and Ottneil Baartman

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor