2nd Test: India reach 16/1 at stumps after Washington’s 7-59 bowls out New Zealand for 259

Pune, Oct 24 India lost skipper Rohit Sharma for a nine-ball duck, before Yashasvi Jaiswal (six not out) and Shubman Gill (ten not out) took the hosts’ to 16/1 and trail New Zealand by 243 runs at stumps on day one of second Test at the MCA Stadium on Thursday.

Previously, off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar justified his selection in the playing eleven at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav through picking career-best figures of 7-59 in his 23.1 overs as New Zealand were bowled for 259.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand were 197/3 at one stage and it felt like they would go past 300. But Washington displayed an exhibition of drift and dip, while varying his pace well and turned the game on its head for India and keep New Zealand to one below 260.

His fellow Chennai mate, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with 3-64 as the innings marked first-ever instance of all ten wickets taken by India’s right-arm off-spinners in a Test match.

Post-tea, Washington asked for a review after rapping Daryl Mitchell on the pads with a sharp turning delivery, which proved to be a good decision as replays showed ball going on to clip leg-stump. Mitchell Santner tried upping the ante by hitting five boundaries, but Washington continued to hurt New Zealand.

Glenn Phillips holed out to long-off off him, while Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel were castled by the young all-rounder, and Washington wrapped up the New Zealand innings in style by ratting Santner with grip and turn to take out the off-stump, as the visitors’ lost their last seven wickets for 62 runs.

In reply, India didn’t have the greatest of starts as Rohit to defend a delivery from Southee which nipped off the seam, but the ball went past the edge to hit top of off-stump. Left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner got help to create jeopardy in minds of Jaiswal and Gill, but the duo ensured there wasn’t any more loss of wickets till stumps arrived.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 259 in 79.1 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 66; Washington Sundar 7-59, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-64) lead India 16/1 in 11 overs (Shubman Gill 10 not out; Tim Southee 1-4) by 243 runs

