2nd Test: Jadeja showed intent and stayed mobile at the crease, says Varun Aaron

New Delhi, July 3 After India's solid finish on the opening day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, former pacer Varun Aaron lauded all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's vital contribution of 41 not out which was filled with intent and scoring approach.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal's 87, Indian captain Shubman Gill held the one end strong but lacked support from the other end after losing Rishabh Pant (25) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) in quick succession. However, Jadeja proved to be a reliable partner for Gill (114 not out) and the duo stitched an unbroken 99-run stand for the sixth wicket to take India's total to 310/5 at the stumps.

“I thought Jaddu’s body language was brilliant. From ball one, he was looking to rotate strike, show intent, and stay mobile at the crease. He didn’t just try to grind it out ball after ball — he was actively looking to make things happen. What stood out was how he approached Bashir. Normally, he’d play him cautiously, but today he took calculated risks — and that’s what mattered. He made sure the scoreboard kept moving.

India will look to stretch their first innings total to as far as possible on day 2 with Gill and Jadeja on the crease. Aaron highlighted that bowling in the final innings of the Test will prove to be a golden opportunity for the spin duo of Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

“There’s still work to do, but things are looking good. When it comes to the middle order, selections will be under the scanner going into the final innings. India are set to bowl fourth on this surface, and they’ve picked two spinners. At Leeds, Jaddu couldn’t really get into the rough - and that almost cost India. But now, he has Washington Sundar for support. And with two key left-handers in the opposition - Duckett and Stokes - this is a golden opportunity. This is a transition phase. The players have the chance. The ball is in their court," the former India pacer said.

