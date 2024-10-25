2nd Test: New Zealand stretch lead to 188 at Tea

Pune, Oct 25 Captain Tom Latham looked solid in his 37 not out as New Zealand stretched their lead to 188 at tea after left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner’s career-best spell of 7-53 bowled out India for 156 on day two of second Test at the MCA Stadium on Friday.

After India conceded a lead of 103 runs, it wasn’t a surprise to see them start with spin from both ends. But New Zealand were positive in their batting approach – taking singles to keep the scoreboard moving, use their feet well and pounce on anything which fetched them boundaries.

Latham’s proactiveness was evident from the time he brought out the cover-drive and glance off Ravichandran Ashwin for two fours, followed by Devon Conway nailing a loft down the ground and sweep off him for similar result.

Though Conway was trapped lbw on a sweep off Washington Sundar, Latham and Will Young dazzled with their exhibition of reverse-sweep, paddle sweep, conventional sweep and drives. But Young was caught in the crease by a straighter delivery from Ashwin and trapped lbw.

With Latham and Rachin Ravindra looking solid, New Zealand will be sure to extend their lead to a number beyond India’s reach and be firmly on the path of handing the hosts’ its first series loss at home in 12 years.

Previously, Santner made the most of bowling in spin-friendly conditions to wreck India's famed batting order and found support from Glenn Phillips’ spell of 2-26 to bring New Zealand on top of the match.

The bespectacled Santner tormented the Indian batters through a stunning exhibition of varying his pace, line and length, flight and dip to pick his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests by bowling relentlessly from the commentary box end.

He was also helped by some rash shot selection and lack of gumption from the Indian batters as they conceded a big lead to New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja could have been out first ball post lunch when short leg dived forward to take the catch off his inside edge, which New Zealand didn’t review and replays later showed a spike on the ultraedge.

He then put pressure back on Santner with two boundaries, before dancing down the pitch to hit Ajaz Patel for two sixes. But Santner got his fifth wicket by getting a length ball to spin in from outside off-stump and caught Jadeja on the crease by trapping him lbw.

Jadeja went for the review, but replays showed ball clipping leg-stump, as he walked back for 38. Despite Sundar smashing two fours and a six off Ajaz, Santner swiftly ended India’s innings by knocking over Akash Deep’s off-stump and trapping Jasprit Bumrah lbw to lead the team off the field in ascendancy.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 259 and 85/2 in 20 overs (Tom Latham 37 not out; Washington Sundar 1-19) lead India 156 in 45.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 38, Yashasvi Jaiswal 30; Mitchell Santner 7-53, Glenn Phillips 2-26) by 188 runs

