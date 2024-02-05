2nd Test: Shubman Gill not taking the field on Day 4 with finger injury

Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 India batter Shubman Gill is not be taking the field on Monday i.e Day 4 of the second Test against England after hurting his index finger while fielding on day 2 here at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, the BCCI said.

"Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today," the BCCI posted on X.

The 24-year-old's absence on the field is bit of a blow for India to lose their best slip catcher for rest of the innings. Gill grabbed four catches in England’s first innings.

Gill, who achieved his third Test century with 104 off 147 balls, seemingly batted with an injured finger on the third day of the match on Sunday.

Riding on Shubman Gill’s third Test century, and some important contributions from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, India have set England an imposing target of 399 for victory, a record target for a fourth innings in India, after India's second innings folded on 255 on Sunday.

Chasing the massive target of 399, England are 82-1, while writing this report, and needed 317 runs to win with Zak Crawley (34*) and Rehan Ahmed (19*) batting.

On the other hand, India need nine-wicket to win the second Test and level the level the five-match series one all.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor