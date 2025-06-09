2nd Unofficial Test: Kotian, Kamboj shine as England Lions surrender for draw

Northampton, June 9 The second unofficial Test between India A and England A ended in a dramatic draw at Northampton on Monday, with both sides showcasing depth, grit, and flashes of brilliance across four absorbing days.

India A’s bold declaration late on Day 4, coupled with spirited lower-order batting and incisive new-ball bowling, nearly set up a last-minute twist — but the match ended with England A at 32 for 3 in their second innings.

Resuming the final day at 163/4 in their second essay, India A added crucial runs through composed knocks from Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Sarfaraz Khan. However, it was the record eighth-wicket partnership between Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj — an unbroken 149-run stand — that shifted momentum firmly in the visitors’ favour.

Kotian finished unbeaten on 90 (108 balls, 10 fours), while Kamboj contributed a resolute 51*, pushing India A to 417/7 before they declared during the tea interval, setting England A a target of 439 in 39 overs.

Earlier in the match, India A posted 348 in their first innings, riding on a gritty century from KL Rahul (116) and useful contributions from Jurel (52) and Nair (40). England A replied with 327, powered by half-centuries from Tom Haines (54), Emilio Gay (71), and Jordan Cox (45). Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed led India A’s attack with 4 for 70, ensuring a slender lead.

England A were immediately rocked by early strikes in their chase, as Tushar Deshpande removed Haines and Anshul Kamboj dismissed both Gay and Cox in a fiery spell. At 32/3 in 11 overs and with fading light, both captains agreed to shake hands, ending a contest that, despite being drawn, offered rich entertainment.

Chris Woakes, aiming for a Test comeback, made a strong impression for England A with figures of 3/60 and 2/43 across the two innings.

With the series level and packed with promising individual performances, this unofficial Test series has set the stage perfectly for the high-stakes five-Test series between India and England, which kicks off on June 20 at Headingley.

Brief scores: India A 348 & 417/7 decl in 92 overs ( Tanush Kotian 90 not out, Anshul Kamboj 51 not out; George Hill 3/64,, Chris Woakes 2/43) draw against England Lions 327 & 32/3 in 11 overs (Ben McKinney 16 not out; Anshul Kamboj 2/6).

