35 Indians to make World Para Athletics Championships debut in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 Marking a new milestone for Indian para sports, 35 Indian athletes will make their World Para Athletics Championships debut to be held from September 27 to October 5 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Mahendra Gurjar, who scripted history by setting a new world record in the men’s F42 javelin category with a throw of 61.17 metres at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland, is currently training in Patiala and focused on continuing his great form and making an impact in his debut World Athletics Championships.

"This championship isn’t just about medals—it's about showing the world the spirit and ability of Indian para athletes. I hope our performances encourage more youngsters, especially girls, to chase their sporting dreams," Mahendra, India’s debutant in the Javelin F44, said.

Among the talented first-time participants are Atul Kaushik (Discus F57), Praveen (Shot Put F46), Haney (Discus F37), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long Jump T44), Manjeet (Javelin F13), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T47), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F57), Birbhadra Singh (Discus F57), Dayawanti (Women's 400m T20), Amisha Rawat (Women's Shot Put F46), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F32), and Suchitra Parida (Women's Javelin F56).

Mit Bharatbhai Patel, set to compete in the men's long jump T44, shared, "To compete at this level, in front of a home crowd, is something I've dreamed about since I first started training. I’m grateful for the opportunity and determined to make India proud."

Devendra Jhajharia, president of Paralympic Committee of India, said, "Never before have so many Indian athletes made their World Championships debut in a single edition. Each debutant has overcome tremendous odds to reach this stage, embodying the hopes of a new generation. We believe these athletes will inspire countless others across the country to take up sport and dream big."

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships is set to be India’s biggest-ever para sporting event, with over 2200 athletes and support staff from more than 104 countries competing in 186 medal events.

