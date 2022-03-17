3BL: Delhi Divas beat Ludhiana Queens 19-11 in Round 5 final

Delhi Divas clinched the 'Round 5' title of 3BL Women's League beating Ludhiana Queens 19-11 here at the Hotel Wyndham. Raspreet Sidhu was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the third time.

Deli Divas were inspired by the leadership and all-round brilliance of their captain Raspreet Sidhu, who is an experienced Indian national team player and won in dominating fashion.

A decisive moment in the game came with the scores tied at 6-6, when Queens entered into foul trouble, having conceded six team fouls within the first 3.5 minutes of the game.

Thereafter, every foul committed by Queens would lead to an extra free throw attempt for the Divas. This factor, no doubt played on the minds of the Ludhiana players. Taking full advantage of Queens' tentative defence, Divas built a valuable four-point, 10-6 lead. Thereafter, it was a matter of staying ahead, which Delhi did with ease, winning with a clear eight-point margin.

"We take pride in being warriors. A huge shoutout to Ludhiana Queens, not even for a second we felt that this is a one-sided affair," Raspreet Sidhu said after winning her third MVP award.

Divas were unaffected by the absence of their fourth player Ishika Choudhary, who had to sit out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, the young Ludhiana Queens, the only local Punjab team in the Women's League, can take pride in reaching their first Round Finals, that too after knocking out defending champions Kochi Stars in the semis.

This Round was the last chance for teams to improve their seeding going into the sixth 'finale' round that will decide the overall '3BL Season 3 Champion'. "Every player is important. Every player has to defend, rebound and play offence. In the next round, every team will be tough so we will have to compete with 100% effort," said India player Smruthi Radhakrishnan, whose Pune Panthers team reached the semifinals in Round 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor