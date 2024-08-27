43-member Indian contingent to take part in World Athletics U20 Championships
New Delhi [india], August 27 : A 43-member Indian contingent will be in action during the World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Peru from August 28 to 31.
A total of 23 athletes will be taking part in men's events while 20 will be playing in women's competitions. India will also be competing in the 4 x 400 m mixed relay race, as per Olympics.com.
Dipanshu Sharma, the current Asian U20 champion in men's javelin throw, will be a key player for India. India secured a total of seven medals at the Asian Championships held in Dubai this year back in April.
Anurag Singh Kaler (shot put), Ranvir Singh (3000m steeplechase), Harshit Kumar (hammer throw), Pavana Nagaraj (long jump), Ekta Dey (3000m steeplechase) and the women's 4x400m relay team also secured gold medals at the Asian Championships and will now be playing in track and field events at Peru as well.
Bapi Hansda, will be participating in the 4x400m relay and the 400m events after recovering from dengue, which caused him to miss the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in April.
At Cali U20 World Athletics Championships 2022, India secured two silver medals (Selva Thirumaran in triple jump and mixed 4x400m relay) and one bronze medal (Rupal Chaudhary in 400m).
The USA finished at the top of the medal tally back in the 2022 World Championships with 15 medals - seven gold, four silver and four bronze.
Many Indian athletes have played in this championships in their athletics journey over the years. Notably, the Olympic gold medalist and current world champion in javelin throw, was the first-ever Indian to secure the U20 title. Back in 2016, Neeraj registered a junior javelin record of 86.48m to get the gold medal.
Hima Das was another player to secure a gold for India at event, in the 400 m race back in the 2018 Tampere Championships.
World Athletics U20 Championships 2024: India's entry list and events
Men
M Jayaram Dondapati - 100m
Bapi Hansda - 400m, 4x400m relay
Jay Kumar - 400m, 4x400m relay
Sahil Khan - 800m
Hariharan Kathiravan - 110m hurdles
Nayan Pradip Sarde - 110m hurdles
Murad Kallubhai Simran - 400m hurdles
Karthika Raja Arumugam - 400m hurdles
Sharuk Khan - 3000m steeplechase
Ranvir Ajay Singh - 3000m steeplechase
Himanshu -10000m race walk
Sachin - 10000m race walk
Mohd Atta Sazid - Long jump
Dev Kumar Meena - Pole vault
Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put
Anurag Singh Kaler - Shot put
Ritik - Discus throw
Prateek - Hammer throw
Dipanshu Sharma - Javelin throw
Rohan Yadav - Javelin throw
Ankul - 4x400m relay
Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay
Abhiram Pramod - 4x400m relay
Women
Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 200m, 100m hurdles
Neeru Pathak - 200m, 400m, 4x400m relay
Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay
Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m/1500m
Ekta Dey - 3000m steeplechase
Shreeya Rajesh - 400m hurdles
Aarti - 10000m race walk
Nikita Kumari - Discus throw
Amanat Kamboj - Discus throw
Tamanna - Shot put
Pooja - High jump
Pavana Nagaraj - Long jump
Abinaya Rajarajan - 100m, 4x100m relay
Sudheeksha Vadluri - 4x100m relay
Neole Anna Cornelio - 4x100m relay
Rujula Amol Bhonsle - 4x100m relay
Siya Abhijit Sawant - 4x100m relay
Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m
Kanista Teena Maria Deva Shekhar - 4x400m relay
Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay
Mixed
Neeru Pathak - 4x400m relay
Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m relay
Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay
Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay
Bapi Hansda - 4x400m relay
Jay Kumar - 4x400m relay.
