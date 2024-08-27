43-member Indian contingent to take part in World Athletics U20 Championships

New Delhi [india], August 27 : A 43-member Indian contingent will be in action during the World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Peru from August 28 to 31.

A total of 23 athletes will be taking part in men's events while 20 will be playing in women's competitions. India will also be competing in the 4 x 400 m mixed relay race, as per Olympics.com.

Dipanshu Sharma, the current Asian U20 champion in men's javelin throw, will be a key player for India. India secured a total of seven medals at the Asian Championships held in Dubai this year back in April.

Anurag Singh Kaler (shot put), Ranvir Singh (3000m steeplechase), Harshit Kumar (hammer throw), Pavana Nagaraj (long jump), Ekta Dey (3000m steeplechase) and the women's 4x400m relay team also secured gold medals at the Asian Championships and will now be playing in track and field events at Peru as well.

Bapi Hansda, will be participating in the 4x400m relay and the 400m events after recovering from dengue, which caused him to miss the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in April.

At Cali U20 World Athletics Championships 2022, India secured two silver medals (Selva Thirumaran in triple jump and mixed 4x400m relay) and one bronze medal (Rupal Chaudhary in 400m).

The USA finished at the top of the medal tally back in the 2022 World Championships with 15 medals - seven gold, four silver and four bronze.

Many Indian athletes have played in this championships in their athletics journey over the years. Notably, the Olympic gold medalist and current world champion in javelin throw, was the first-ever Indian to secure the U20 title. Back in 2016, Neeraj registered a junior javelin record of 86.48m to get the gold medal.

Hima Das was another player to secure a gold for India at event, in the 400 m race back in the 2018 Tampere Championships.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2024: India's entry list and events

Men

M Jayaram Dondapati - 100m

Bapi Hansda - 400m, 4x400m relay

Jay Kumar - 400m, 4x400m relay

Sahil Khan - 800m

Hariharan Kathiravan - 110m hurdles

Nayan Pradip Sarde - 110m hurdles

Murad Kallubhai Simran - 400m hurdles

Karthika Raja Arumugam - 400m hurdles

Sharuk Khan - 3000m steeplechase

Ranvir Ajay Singh - 3000m steeplechase

Himanshu -10000m race walk

Sachin - 10000m race walk

Mohd Atta Sazid - Long jump

Dev Kumar Meena - Pole vault

Siddharth Choudhary - Shot put

Anurag Singh Kaler - Shot put

Ritik - Discus throw

Prateek - Hammer throw

Dipanshu Sharma - Javelin throw

Rohan Yadav - Javelin throw

Ankul - 4x400m relay

Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay

Abhiram Pramod - 4x400m relay

Women

Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland - 200m, 100m hurdles

Neeru Pathak - 200m, 400m, 4x400m relay

Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar - 400m, 4x400m relay

Laxita Vinod Sandilea - 800m/1500m

Ekta Dey - 3000m steeplechase

Shreeya Rajesh - 400m hurdles

Aarti - 10000m race walk

Nikita Kumari - Discus throw

Amanat Kamboj - Discus throw

Tamanna - Shot put

Pooja - High jump

Pavana Nagaraj - Long jump

Abinaya Rajarajan - 100m, 4x100m relay

Sudheeksha Vadluri - 4x100m relay

Neole Anna Cornelio - 4x100m relay

Rujula Amol Bhonsle - 4x100m relay

Siya Abhijit Sawant - 4x100m relay

Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m

Kanista Teena Maria Deva Shekhar - 4x400m relay

Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay

Mixed

Neeru Pathak - 4x400m relay

Sandramol Sabu - 4x400m relay

Shravani Sachin Sangle - 4x400m relay

Rihan Chaudhary - 4x400m relay

Bapi Hansda - 4x400m relay

Jay Kumar - 4x400m relay.

