4th Test: Rahul and Jaiswal showed excellent defensive technique, says Manjrekar

Mumbai, July 24 Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed excellent defensive technique and strong minds as they went unseparated in the morning session on the opening day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The K.L. Rahul–Yashasvi Jaiswal opening partnership fetched India 94 runs and laid the foundation for India's strong start in the crucial match that India needs to win to maintain their chances of taking the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy home.

“The morning session clearly went in India’s favour — thanks to these two. They carried their form with excellent defensive technique and strong minds. India have always struggled to find a consistent opening pair in overseas conditions, but they now seem to have one. A left-right combination that scores hundreds and looks dependable — that’s rare. You can expect consistency from this pair, and that’s significant,” said Manjrekar, speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ after the conclusion of Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India made a superb start after being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul seeing through the first session. But England fought back after lunch by dismissing both the openers and India skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession to make it 140/3. However, it was Sudharsan who kept Indian hopes afloat in this crucial match, which India had to win to keep the series alive.

Manjrekar also noted Jaiswal’s rapid growth as a Test batter. “In the past, you’d say some Indian batters flattered to deceive because of flat home pitches. But now, when a young batter puts together a strong Test run, you know Jaiswal has done it across tough conditions. South Africa was his first overseas tour — arguably the hardest. He’ll do better next time. What stands out is how late he plays the ball, how decisively he moves on the front and back foot, and his hunger for Test success.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a gritty 58 while sharing a 94-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who hit 46.

Meanwhile, JioHotstar expert Jonathan Trott shared his analysis on England’s strategy, saying the real test will be with the new ball. “I think England laid the groundwork, but the real test will be with the new ball on Day 2. If it doesn’t behave the way they hope, they might regret the decision to bowl first. Batting last at Old Trafford rarely gets easier. That said, we’ve had 16 days of fantastic cricket, and we’re still no closer to knowing which side is better. That’s the beauty of this series,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor