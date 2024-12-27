4th Test: Shastri asks Team India 'What was the need for two spinners if you don't trust them?’

Melbourne, Dec 27 Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned the Rohit Sharma-led side over playing two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar if they weren’t to be trusted much with bowling duties in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In India bowling out Australia for 474, as Steve Smith top-scored with 140, left-arm spin all-rounder Jadeja picked 3-78 in 23 overs while off-spin all-rounder Sundar, brought in for Shubman Gill in the playing eleven, bowled only 15 overs and took 1-49. Both Jadeja and Sundar got to bowl only after 40 overs were done on day one’s play.

“I thought the bowling was pretty ordinary. They ran out of ideas, India. Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took a gap of 40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack.

“It took a long time for Washington Sundar to bowl his first over. So when you’re playing two spinners, you have to ask the question, why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?" said Shastri on Star Sports.

He also called India’s bowling performance ordinary and pointed out that they looked bereft of ideas in stopping a sparkling Australian batting performance. “I think India ran out of ideas. There’s absolutely no doubt about that. Because what Australia did was, there would have been a game plan.

“Let’s make sure we don’t lose too many wickets in that first 45 minutes. Try and get another 50 runs on the board. They were 311 for 6. Their first aim would have been 350. But the rate at which they scored the runs made the job far easier," he added.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar felt the second new ball was 'wasted' by India's bowlers. "Pretty ordinary blowing. If you have to bowl a bouncer, you get it around the helmet's badge and not around the waist.

“I'm very disappointed, I'm sorry. This new ball had been wasted. Akash Deep was all over the place. He wasted the new ball by bowling way outside the off stump. The Indians had also been sloppy in the field," said Gavaskar.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody was also critical of India and how their playing eleven was selected for the crunch game. "Surprised with India’s lack of tactical detail on the field, but it’s fair to say that started with their selected playing XI," he said on X.

