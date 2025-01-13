5th Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling State Championship: A big hit in the valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 : The fifth J-K ArmWrestling State Championship took place in Srinagar at the Sher-e-Kashmir indoor stadium on January 10 and 11 which saw 400 athletes from all over Kashmir participate in the grand event across 40 categories, a release from People's ArmWrestling Federation India stated.

Conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Association under the auspice of People's ArmWrestling Federation India, the competition saw some great duels and power-packed action in what was a defining moment for Panja in Kashmir. After a series of commendable wins, Billa emerged as the 'Champion of Champions' after dominating both, the youth and senior right-hand categories.

Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder of Pro Panja League was delighted with Billa's performance and remarked that a star was born in Kashmir.

"A star is born in Kashmir. Billa will be given an opportunity in a Pro Punja League Mega Match very very soon," Dabass was quoted in a release from People's ArmWrestling Federation India as saying.

Additionally, the top two athletes from every weight category will be heading to the nationals which will be held very soon. Moreover, on a heartening note, 30 female athletes took part in the event as well, showing the growing support for Panja in the region.

Also present during the event were the President of the People's Armwrestling Federation of India, Preeti Jhangiani, Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Association president Mushtaq Ahmad and founder Farooq Dar and Divisional Sports Officer of J&K Sports Council Nusrat Gazal as chief guests.

Preeti Jhangiani was elated with the turnout and stated, "It is great that the Kashmiri athletes are taking to ArmWrestling in such a large manner."

She also highlighted how the event supported the 'Say no to drugs campaign' by saying, "We are happy that the Kashmiri athletes are taking to sports in large numbers and staying away from other vices."

She also appreciated the continuous efforts from the Jammu and Kashmir ArmWrestling Association and feels there is a huge scope and opportunity for ArmWrestling in Kashmir and Panja will be back in the state in the near future.

Parvinn Dabass echoed the enthusiasm by saying, "I will be planning a very big Pro Panja League event in Srinagar very very soon to keep pushing Arm Wrestling in the valley."

