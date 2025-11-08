5th T20I: Captain and coach always backed me in playing in my way, says Abhishek

Brisbane, Nov 8 Following India’s 2-1 series win over Australia, left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma credited his rapid rise in T20Is to the unwavering support and freedom provided by captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Abhishek picked the Player of the Series award after amassing 163 runs in three innings at an average of 40.75. He impressed with brisk starts throughout the series. highlighted by a 37-ball 68 against Josh Hazlewood’s testing spell in the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I think coming here, when I was practicing, obviously I had a plan that there is going to be extra bounce and pace. But from a team point of view, I had a plan that I have to play the same way I have been playing.”

“When you are playing like this, when you want to dominate the opposition, you have to have that confidence and that ability, which I think the captain and coach always backed me, and I was practicing really hard. Because if you see, it's not easy to come to Australia and beat them.”

“So I think I had a plan. And I wanted to play the same brand of cricket. Because that's what we have been following since before the Asia Cup as well. And there was nothing different for me as a player. And as a plan also, it was all the same. Just go out and give the momentum to the team," said Abhishek in the post-match press conference.

Talking about his equation with opening partner Shubman Gill, Abhishek said, “It’s just fire and fire, not fire and ice. Look at the way he was playing today. We’ve been playing together since the Under-12 days, so there’s a good understanding."

"I know what shots he’s looking to play and which bowler he’s targeting. He also understands my game and helps me decide what sort of shots I should look to play.”

His unbeaten 23 in the final T20I, which was washed out due to rain at The Gabba, also made him the second-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in men’s T20Is since his debut in July 2024.

He reached the milestone in just his 28th innings, one short of Virat Kohli’s record. Despite the landmark, Abhishek remains measured in his approach, acknowledging the long road ahead as India build towards the Men’s T20 World Cup title defence on home soil early next year.

"Obviously, the more I play, the bowlers will identify my strong areas and bowl less there. It will always be a challenge how you can make yourself better. But for that, I feel you need a very positive environment, which I am getting and which I have been getting.”

“So I feel as a batter, if I get that, I always think of improving myself. Whether it's any team or any bowler, I think about how I can give a start to the team and how I can improve my ability. When you play a little aggressive or you dominate, there will be ups and downs.”

“But the captain and coach have told me one thing. I've said it earlier as well, that - 'If you make 15, 20 or 0, I will be there. You will play the match'. So I think just saying it and doing it is very different. I have always got that positivity as a team. And I think I will continue to get it as well," he concluded.

