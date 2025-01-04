5th Test: Hopefully in the next few innings I don't get these badges of honour, says Pant

Sydney, Jan 4 After battling through the bruises to top-score with 40 on day one of fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said he was hopeful of not getting those ‘badges of honour’ in his next few innings in the longer format.

On Friday, with Australia being relentless in their bowling, Pant took blows all over his body to make a hard-fought 40 off 98 balls, including three fours and a six. “It’s mostly because of the pitch, but at the same time as an individual, when you are not having the best of tours, you want to apply yourself more than ever, and that’s what I did. Hopefully I got little bit out of it – not what I wanted 100%. But something for the team is always better.”

“Definitely it’s not the same kind of trauma or anything (as compared to injuries suffered in car accident in December 2022). But it still hurts – just got to know today that these are badges of honour. Hopefully in the next few innings I don't get these 'badges of honour’,” said Pant to broadcasters Channel Seven ahead of day two’s play.

Asked about the challenges of keeping wickets to someone like Jasprit Bumrah, Pant stated, “Oh man, it’s actually pretty difficult because the kind of angle he creates – sometimes you have to move to one side a little quicker and when it comes to other side, you just have to manage it. Quite difficult, but part of the job I would say.”

In IPL 2025, Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants, after being snapped by the franchise for a record INR 27 crore at the mega auction in Jeddah last year. He feels it should be a great experience to play under the coaching of former Australia opener and head coach Justin Langer.

“It will be pretty awesome, because what I have heard from people is, he’s very passionate about the game. I haven’t worked with him a lot, but the kind of conversations we had – just the kind of small chats, it has always been positive.”

“Just talking around small things and the way he talks about the game is, it’s very passionate and wants to make that difference. Just like me, he likes individuals who want to make a difference every day and give their 200% on the field.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor