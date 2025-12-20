80th CCI Western India squash: Top seeds Chotrani, Joshna enter semis

Mumbai, Dec 20 The 80th CCI Western India squash tournament moved into its decisive phase on Saturday as the semi-finals delivered high-quality squash, intense rallies, and moments of sheer grit, underlining why this championship remains one of the most prestigious events on the domestic squash calendar.

Across all categories, the semi-finals reflected the growing depth and competitiveness of Indian squash. The players’ fitness, shot selection, and mental resilience were on full display, reinforcing the tournament’s role as a key platform for emerging and established talent alike.

In the women’s category, top-seed Joshna Chinappa steamrolled past Reiva Nimalkar 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 to move into the semifinals. Second seed Sanya Vats had to struggle to get the better of Pooja Arthi R 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-5 to enter the final four stage.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, top-seed Veer Chotrani was stretched a bit by Mahesh Mangaonkar but made it to the semis in style, winning 11-9, 11-9, 12-10. Second seed Suraj Chand was clinical as ever as he beat Purav Rambhia 11-3, 11-5, 11-1.

Results:

Quarterfinals: Women’s: Joshna Chinappa [1] bt Reiva Nimbalkar [9/16] 11-4 11-3 11-5; Tanvi Khanna [5/8] bt Shameena Riaz [3/4] 11-3 11-4 11-3; Nirupama Dubey [5/8] bt Anjali Semwal [3/4] 11-5 10-12 11-6 12-10; Sanya Vats [2] bt Pooja Arthi R [5/8] 11-6 10-12 11-3 11-5

Quarterfinals: Men’s: Veer Chotrani bt Mahesh Mangaonkar [5/8] 11-9 11-9 12-10; Ayaan Vaziralli [3/4] bt Deepak Mandal [9/16] 11-3 11-6 11-5; Om Semwal [3/4] bt Avalokit Singh 11-1 11-4 11-3; Suraj Chand [2] bt Purav Rambhia [9/16] 11-3 11-5 11-1

MO35: Mahesh Kadam [2] bt Pardeep Malik [5/8] 11-5 6-11 11-8 11-5; Rishi Jalan bt Manoj Manjarekar [9/16] 11-4 11-3 11-4; Nikhil Jain [3/4] bt Mithun AP [9/16] 11-9 9-11 11-4 11-4

MO40: Arjun Agnihotri [1] bt Ravindra Navle [9/16] 11-4 11-3 11-3; Ankur Gupta [3/4] bt Murukesh Mani [5/8] 11-4 9-11 11-5 11-5; Manish Chavan [5/8] bt Amit Gajria [9/16] 11-5 11-7 7-11 11-5; Sanjay Pawar [2] bt Baban More [9/16] 13-11 11-4 11-4

Semifinals: MIXU9: Amaay Mahajan [3/4] bt Devyansh Gupta [5/8] 7-11 11-8 14-12 11-9 ; Vaibhav Vc [5/8] bt Sabir Khubchandani [2] 11-6 11-13 11-7

BU11: Avyyanveer Luthra [2] bt Rudransh Prabhakar [5/8] 9-11 11-6 11-5 11-3; Ved Sanganaria [1] bt Yuvaan Verma [5/8] 11-7 11-6 11-8; BU13: Aaron Arambhan [2] bt Rohan Khurana [5/8] 12-10 11-6 12-14 11-4; Dhairya Gogia [1] bt Viaan Khemani [5/8] 11-4 12-10 6-11 11-8; BU15: Fareed Andrabi [5/8] bt Yusuf Pardiwala [2] 11-1 11-5 14-12; Vivaan Khanna [1] bt Swarit Patil [3/4] 11-7 11-6 7-11 11-9; BU17: Saharsh Shahra [1] bt Mithun Mahadu Darvada [9/16] 11-2 11-6 13-11; Hridhaan Shah [5/8] bt Agastya Bansal [3/4] 5-11 11-3 11-5

GU11: Naina Anand [2] bt Anshika Kumari [3/4] 11-8 4-11 13-11 11-7; Sameeksha Sugumar [1] bt Avisha Agarwal [3/4] 11-4 11-3 9-11 11-7; GU13: Riyaa Dalal [2] bt Gargi Kadam [5/8] 11-4 11-7 11-7 11-5; Shanaya Roy [1] bt Aadhya Grover [3/4] 11-8 11-4 11-4; GU15: Diva Parasrampuria [2] bt Divyanshi Jain 11-4 7-11 12-10 6-11 11-6; Vasundhara Nangare [1] bt Aashi Shah [3/4] 11-4 8-11 11-7 9-11 11-7; GU17: Fabiha Nafees [5/8] bt Kaashvi Mangal [1] 11-6 12-10 11-4; Riyansika Verma [3/4] bt Aarika Mishra [2] 11-5 11-7 11-6

MO60: Deepak Moolani [2] bt Srikanth Venkatraman [5/8] 11-9 11-3 11-5; Ashun Bahl [1] bt Rohit Thawani 11-9 11-7 11-6; MO65: Vijay Jaini [1] bt Devapriya Kanoria 6-11 11-7 11-3 11-9.

