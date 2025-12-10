‘95 pc tickets sold,’ confirms PCA chief as Mullanpur set to host first-ever men’s international match

Mohali, Dec 10 Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta said that tickets for the forthcoming second T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur are 95 per cent sold out, with the venue set to witness an almost-packed stadium.

He also noted that the second T20I will feature several BCCI dignitaries, as the venue gears up to host its first-ever men’s international match. The occasion will be graced by Mithun Manhas, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Moreover, two new stands will be unveiled on Thursday, named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the Indian women’s team’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

“This is the first-ever men's international match taking place here at PCA Mullanpur Stadium. It's a very big match. Several dignitaries from the BCCI will be in attendance, including the President, Mithun Manhas. Many local delegates are also coming. The Governor and the CM will give their confirmation today, as we have made a special request for them to grace the occasion. Hopefully, they will also come tomorrow. 95 per cent tickets have already been sold at the stadium,” Mehta told IANS.

“There are a lot of new things here this time. We will be unveiling a new stand named after Yuvraj Singh, right under the screen. We are also naming a stand after Harmanpreet Kaur, in recognition of her recent success. She has not just made Punjab proud but the country too. If you look at the boxes, you will get a completely different feel this time. We have made many arrangements for that as well. We have made changes. We have added a lot of things. This is how we tried to make this match different,” he added.

India won the T20I opener on Tuesday and are leading the five-game series 1-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor