A look at Samson-Parag's success as batting duo in T20s this year

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 14 : India batters Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag continued their fine chemistry together as a batting duo, putting up a inning-saving partnership in the fifth and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday.

A half-century partnership between Samson and Parag helped India overcome early wickets and push themselves to 167/6 in their 20 overs in the final game.

Samson ended with a fine half-century, a knock of 58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes at a strike rate of 128.88, while Parag managed 22 in 24 balls, with a six at a strike rate of 91.66. They both put together a 65-run partnership, rescuing India from 40/3 and helping them cross the 100-run mark.

In nine innings this year in T20 cricket, including their stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season, Samson-Parag have put on 398 runs together at an average of 44.22. The run-rate while they play together is a really strong one at 8.12 per over.

Samson and Parag have put on two fifty and one hundred run partnership, with their best partnership being a 130 run partnership for RR during the IPL.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They had India at 40/3 at one point untill a 65-run partnership between Sanju Samson (58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 in 24 balls, with a six) and a fine cameo from Shivam Dube (26 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took India to 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarva, Sikandar Raza, and Brandon Mavuta also got a wicket each.

