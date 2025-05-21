"A new chapter in Khelo India": Senior official as Diu hosts first Khelo India Beach Games

Diu (Daman and Diu) [India], May 21 : The first-ever edition of the Khelo India Beach Games is underway in Diu, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and sporting spirit to the coastal town. The multi-disciplinary event marks a significant expansion of the Khelo India initiative into beach sports, promoting diverse formats.

Speaking withon the occasion, Arun T, Sports Secretary of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, highlighted the importance of the event.

"The Government of India, under the Sports Authority of India, has launched the first edition of the Khelo India Beach Games," he said.

"The interest, enthusiasm, and attention that sports have received under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Modi) is huge. Certainly, adding a new chapter to the Khelo India movement will give further impetus to the sports infrastructure," he added.

Earlier, Kirtana Acharya, Prasanna Bendre and Princess Thomas stood at the top podium ranking following their gold medal triumphs in different categories of Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025.

Pencak Silat is a form of Indonesian martial art, and it was great to see a Union Territory hemmed by the Arabian Sea excelling in the open competition at these Games. Hometown favourite, Kirtana Manojkumar Acharya, struck gold in the senior female category.

Prasanna Bendre of Daman and Diu, won the gold in the senior men's tunggal (artistic) event. Bendre is the most accomplished player in the region, with a silver medal and two bronze medals from international events.

He won the silver in the 2022 Asian championship in Jammu and Kashmir, while his two bronze medals came in the 2024 Asian championship in Dubai and the 2024 world championship in Abu Dhabi. Bendre believes the sport's inclusion in Khelo India is "beneficial" for the athletes.

Khelo India Beach Games are being held from May 19 to 24.

