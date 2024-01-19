AAC: Avani Prashanth finishes tied at 11th, Varun Muthappa at 77th

New Delhi, Jan 19 Indian golfer Avani Prashanth continued her impressive run in the Australian Amateur Championship by carding an even-par 73 at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne to end tied 11th in the prestigious tournament.

The reigning Queen Sirikit Cup champion had finished runner-up in the Australian Master of the Amateurs event in the previous week.

After finishing creditably tied 11th in Melbourne, Avani said, “I had 2 good weeks in Australia. I have improved my finish and my scoring. I think my ability to bounce back from adversity has become much better, I was 5 over, with 2 double bogeys yesterday after 9 holes, yet finished 2 over. Today birdies deserted me on the back 9, otherwise I should have finished better than I did.”

“The conditions this week were very tough, with rain, 60 kmph winds, temperature at 10 degrees and then - a lot of heat, all these on the same day, on all days of the tournament. I have experienced wind before but nothing like this even in Carnoustie. We don’t experience such winds and therefore judgement becomes very difficult as the ball was moving 40-50 yards in the wind,” the Indian golfer said.

Avani started with a fabulous birdie on the opening hole and parred the next three holes before stumbling upon a double bogey on the fifth. She dropped another shot on the eighth before making amends with a birdie on the very next hole. She then birdied on the 13th besides making eight pars on the back nine to reach her four-day tally of three-over 295.

Japan’s Mamika Shinchi clinched the coveted title by a two-stroke margin with an overall tally of 10-under 282. Local hope Amelia Harris had to settle for runner-up finish two shots behind.

Another Indian Varun Muthappa ended tied 77th after a disappointing six-over 76 at Yarra Yarra course for a 72-hole tally of 18-over 300.

