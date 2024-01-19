AAC: Avani Prashanth finishes tied at 11th, Varun Muthappa at 77th
By IANS | Published: January 19, 2024 07:13 PM2024-01-19T19:13:48+5:302024-01-19T19:15:15+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 19 Indian golfer Avani Prashanth continued her impressive run in the Australian Amateur Championship by carding an even-par 73 at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne to end tied 11th in the prestigious tournament.
The reigning Queen Sirikit Cup champion had finished runner-up in the Australian Master of the Amateurs event in the previous week.
After finishing creditably tied 11th in Melbourne, Avani said, “I had 2 good weeks in Australia. I have improved my finish and my scoring. I think my ability to bounce back from adversity has become much better, I was 5 over, with 2 double bogeys yesterday after 9 holes, yet finished 2 over. Today birdies deserted me on the back 9, otherwise I should have finished better than I did.”
“The conditions this week were very tough, with rain, 60 kmph winds, temperature at 10 degrees and then - a lot of heat, all these on the same day, on all days of the tournament. I have experienced wind before but nothing like this even in Carnoustie. We don’t experience such winds and therefore judgement becomes very difficult as the ball was moving 40-50 yards in the wind,” the Indian golfer said.
Avani started with a fabulous birdie on the opening hole and parred the next three holes before stumbling upon a double bogey on the fifth. She dropped another shot on the eighth before making amends with a birdie on the very next hole. She then birdied on the 13th besides making eight pars on the back nine to reach her four-day tally of three-over 295.
Japan’s Mamika Shinchi clinched the coveted title by a two-stroke margin with an overall tally of 10-under 282. Local hope Amelia Harris had to settle for runner-up finish two shots behind.
Another Indian Varun Muthappa ended tied 77th after a disappointing six-over 76 at Yarra Yarra course for a 72-hole tally of 18-over 300.
