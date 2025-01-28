Aakash Chopra urges better utilisation of Axar Patel's batting abilities

New Delhi, Jan 28 Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has called on the Indian team management to rethink their utilisation of Axar Patel, emphasising that the all-rounder's batting potential is being underutilised.

The comments came in the aftermath of Axar’s performance during India’s thrilling second T20I victory against England in Chennai, where he batted at No. 8 during a challenging chase of 166.

Axar’s role in the middle order became a talking point after his dismissal in the second T20I. Coming in at No. 8, Axar departed for a paltry score after attempting a risky big shot, leaving Tilak Varma with the lower order to finish the chase. While Tilak’s composed 72* off 55 balls secured the win, questions arose about Axar’s batting position and shot selection, especially given his reputation as a dependable batter in recent times.

Chopra, analysing the game on his YouTube channel, said, "There is a slight issue with too many all-rounders. You played Washi (Washington Sundar) but made him bowl only one over. You played Axar, got him to bowl, but changed his batting order to No. 8 or No. 9. Honestly speaking when you have so many all-rounders, you don't know how to use them. Someone remains underbowled and someone doesn't get enough batting."

Chopra was vocal about Axar’s capability as a reliable batter, citing his performances over the past year and his versatility in adapting to different roles. Axar has batted higher up the order occasionally, including at No. 3 or No. 4 during critical situations.

"In the last one to one-and-a-half years, he has been a very, very responsible batter. You can send him not at No. 8 but earlier," Chopra suggested.

Statistics back Chopra’s claims. In T20Is, Axar has a strike rate of 150 and an average of 21.85, predominantly batting at No. 7. However, in the limited opportunities he has had above this position, he has shown potential to anchor innings or play explosive knocks.

The match against England highlighted a growing challenge for India: balancing a squad packed with all-rounders. In the second T20I, India fielded three all-rounders -Axar, Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Chopra argued that this surplus of all-rounders often leads to the underutilisation of key players.

"Someone remains underbowled and someone doesn't get enough batting," he remarked, emphasising the need for a more strategic approach to role assignment.

Chopra’s suggestions include promoting Axar to a higher batting position, where his ability to play responsible and impactful innings can be better leveraged. "Ideally, Axar Patel should come to bat up the order... You don’t want to keep him so low in the batting order," he stated.

