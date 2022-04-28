Abhidnya Patil wins women's 10M air pistol T3 trials

New Delhi, April 28 Maharashtra's Abhidnya Patil won the women's 10M air pistol T3 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday in a pillar to post effort, even as the young Shikha Narwal of Haryana impressed most with three medals to her name on the day.

With two more days for the ongoing National Selection Trial 3 & 4 to conclude, Abhidnya, who had topped qualification on Wednesday with an effort of 576 to lead the top eight into the medal rounds, set up the gold medal match with Haryana's Shikha Narwal, who made it to three such title deciders in the day.

Abhidnya prevailed 16-14 in a hard-fought contest.

Shikha was not to be denied, however, as she beat state-mate Palak 16-6 in the junior women's 10M air pistol T3 gold medal encounter.

The two met again in the youth category decider, but this time Palak won 17-13, but by then Shikha had won a gold and two silver medals on a single day.

Among other results on Thursday, Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the men's 50M pistol T4 trials while seasoned Navy Shooter Omkar Singh won the men's 25M centre fire pistol T3 trials.

