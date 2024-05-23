Abhinav Bindra, Pierre Beauchamp in panel highlighting importance of Sports Psychology in shooting

New Delhi [India], May 23 : A panel led by legend Abhinav Bindra and the Indian Shooting team's High-Performance Director (HPD) Pierre Beauchamp, were among those who addressed participants on the opening day of a five-day (May 20-24, 2024) workshop and certification program, focusing on the critical role of Sports Psychologists in the lives of Shooting Athletes.

The program is being conducted at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) here in the national capital, by the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), in collaboration with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

Through a combination of lectures, panel discussions, and practical training sessions led by eminent sports scientists, high-performance coaches, shooting champions, and administrators, the program promises to introduce participants to cutting-edge strategies and practical interventions.

Besides Beijing Olympics gold medallist Bindra and Dr. Beauchamp, national shooting coaches Samaresh Jung, Ronak Pandit as well as other champion players, coaches and administrators were also in attendance.

The certification, recognising the vital role sports psychology plays in the success of shooting athletes, aims to equip coaches and athletes with the necessary mental training tools. This intensive program aims to bridge the current gap in mental health support for high-performance athletes in shooting disciplines.

The program also addresses how shooters can develop techniques to effectively manage psychological barriers, optimizing their performance on the range and maintaining composure under pressure, facilitating peak performance during crucial moments.

