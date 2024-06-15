Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam eyes victory at Four Nations Para-Badminton International tournament

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam, who has already sealed his berth in the SL4 category at the Paris Paralympics, set his eyes on a gold medal at the upcoming Four Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament.

The tournament, which will be held in Scotland between June 18 - 23, will be the last tournament before the Paris Paralympics.

Sukant has been training hard at the. He has had a great year so far and would like to keep the momentum going leading up to the Paris Paralympics.

The upcoming Four Nations Tournament, featuring top athletes from across the globe, is a significant milestone in Sukant's journey towards Paralympic glory.

"I am thrilled to participate in the Four Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament. This competition is crucial, as it's my final preparation before the Paris Paralympics. I've been training rigorously and am confident in my ability to perform at my best. Winning this tournament will be a significant step towards my ultimate goal of securing a medal in Paris," Sukant Kadam said in an official statement.

Earlier, Kadam sealed his berth for the upcoming Paris Paralympics. It will be his first Paralympics, he will be playing in the Men's SL 4 category in Paris.

Sukant has been performing well for the past few years and is constantly winning medals. He also won the bronze medal at the Asian Para Games; all this has led to his qualification.

