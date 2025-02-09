Actors Amit Sial, Rahul Bose advocate balanced diet, active lifestyle during 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' meet

New Delhi [India], February 9 : As a tribute to our postmen who act as a bridge between various sections of society, well-known actor Amit Sial participated in 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle', in its ninth week, along with personnel from India Post, former India basketball captains Divya Singh and Prashanti Singh here at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Popular for his dynamic roles in web series like Mirzapur and Maharani and several critically-acclaimed movies, Amit Sial along with 150-plus riders circled around the iconic India Gate C-Hexagon on bicycles to advocate the value of a balanced diet to fight obesity.

Launched by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 17, the cycling drive has assumed significance among both professional and amateur cyclists, promoting FIT India's motto of an active lifestyle to remain healthy - 'Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz' (Daily dose of fitness for 30 minutes). Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 3500 locations with approximate participation of 2 lakh individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

"I am here at the beautiful Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Today, under the FIT India mission, which was launched by our Honourable Prime Minister, I along with the postmen & cycling enthusiasts did a bit of cycling. The weather was perfect, it was sunny and we cycled on the lovely roads of New Delhi. It was really fun as this was after a long time that I got an opportunity to ride a cycle on Delhi's roads," Amit Sial said later.

"The slogan for this campaign is #FightObesity. It is all about having a balanced diet and keeping oneself fit and healthy. This will not only emancipate your body but soul as well. According to our Hon'ble PM every Indian must keep a check on their food habits and their lifestyle. If parents follow this path to health and fitness, children will also make it a habit," he explained.

Former India basketball captain and coach Divya Singh said that every citizen should indulge in fit food to fight the menace of obesity. She also complimented the initiative where the postmen are being made ambassadors for propagating the message of healthy & fit lifestyle to each corner of the country.

"I joined the FIT India cycling event today with India Post personnel to fight obesity. I believe everyone should work out and come out of the house and have fit food to remain healthy and avoid obesity. As a coach and a former player I will say that please keep yourself and your kids fit," said Divya Singh, who was the captain of the Indian basketball team during the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Echoing similar sentiments, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee Prashanti Singh said: "We have all gathered here early morning on Sunday to bolster the fight against obesity. It was a lot of fun to cycle around the India Gate today along with postmen with whom we share a lot of memories. Not only sportspersons or soldiers, it is every citizen's responsibility to stay fit. The problem today is busy lifestyle and so eating fit food, balanced diet is essential to remain healthy."

At SAI NSEC Kolkata, 300-plus riders took part in the 8-kilometre 'Sundays on Cycle' event, including 120+ postmen, 22 Under-20 women's rugby players and 80 NIS diploma trainees, led by renowned actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose.

"I would like to thank the Sports Authority of India Kolkata for inviting me for this important event. In my young days, I used to cycle to school wherever I was - whether in Mumbai or Delhi. It was a fun activity... I have been into sports and fitness since childhood. Even when I am shooting I check what sports is available at the location, squash, swimming etc. I love to play one sport at least. Fitness is part of my happiness," Rahul Bose said.

At Dandi Kutir, Gandhinagar, around 250 cyclists, including 70 youth delegates from BIMSTEC nations, took a significant stride towards a fitter and drug-free India by participating in the 'Sundays on Cycle' event, hosted by SAI RC Gandhinagar in collaboration with NSS and India Post. The event was flagged off by Paralympian powerlifter Paramjeet Singh.

The initiative was also conducted across multiple States & Union Territories with participation from cycling enthusiasts, athletes, coaches, sports science experts, amongst others. India Post personnel showcased peak enthusiasm to spread the message of fitness across the nation. Sports Authority of India expresses gratitude towards Chief Post Master Generals of all States, including Delhi, for spreading the message of the importance of fitness, health and balanced diet amongst the citizens.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Gul Panag, to name a few.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor