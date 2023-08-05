Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

Irvine, Dundonald Links, Scotland, Aug 5 Aditi Ashok survived the cut line narrowly while Diksha Dagar missed it by a big margin at the end of the second round of the FREED GROUP Women’s Scottish Open Presented by Trust Golf.

Aditi totaled 3-over 147 and was lying T-65th while Diksha Dagar with 9-over 153 missed the cut.

Aditi survived the cut despite two late bogeys on the front nine, which was her second nine as she started from the tenth. She began with dropped shots on the 12th and 14th, but birdies on the second and the fifth seemed to have saved her before bogeys on the seventh and eighth put her in trouble. At 3-over for 36 holes, she just scraped through to the weekend rounds.

Diksha after her 7-over 79 needed a low under par round, but she carded 74 with one birdie and two bogeys and missed out.

Hinako Shibuno produced a round of 68 (-4) on the second day to hold a two-shot lead. The major champion started with a bogey on the first but soon turned her day around with a birdie on the second before adding another on the fifth. Three more birdies on the back nine saw Shibuno seal a round of 68 as she leads at the top with a total of 12-under-par after 36 holes.

Maja Stark fired a 65 (-7) to climb into second place on 10-under-par, two shots behind the leader. France’s Celine Boutier and Australia’s Sarah Kemp are in a share of third place on seven-under-par after they both fired rounds of 68 (-3) on day two at Dundonald Links. Boutier, who won last week’s Amundi Evian Championship, only dropped two shots and rolled in six birdies.

The cut fell at +3 with 74 players making it through to the weekend.

