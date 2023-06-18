Aditi sixth after second round in LPGA, two shots behind leader

Belmont [US], June 18 : Aditi Ashok shot 5-under 67 to move to 9-under and was tied sixth place in the Meijer LPGA Classic on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi, 50th in the world, is bogey-free in the first two rounds and trails the leader Japan's Ayaka Furue (67) by two shots. The Japanese is 11-under for two rounds and leads by one.

Aditi started on the 10th and birdied her first hole of the day and added one more on the 18th to be 2-under. On the second nine, she added birdies on the fourth, sixth and eighth to get to 5-under and a total of 9-under.

Aditi has been runner-up once this year and was T-5 at Cognizant Founders Cup and T-4 at Mizuho Americas Cup.

Furue, 23, bogey-free in the second round after a 66.

Hyo Joo Kim (65), Leona Maguire (65), Carlota Ciganda (66) and Amy Yang (67) were a stroke back. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho (69) was 9-under along with Manon De Roey (65), Aditi Ashok (67), Minjee Lee (67), Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) and Lindsey Weaver-Wright (69).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor