After a historic Paris 2024 presentation, JioCinema to live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Shortly after the historic presentation of the Paris Olympics 2024, JioCinema on Wednesday announced that it would live-stream Paralympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled to take place in the French Capital from August 28 - September 8.

In addition to live coverage of the event on JioCinema and Sports18 TV Network will also run daily highlights from the 12-day event.

JioCinema will offer the best action across two concurrent feeds for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games giving viewers a comprehensive presentation of the marquee event.

The announcement of Viacom18's presentation of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 comes just days after Viacom18 announced the most comprehensive Olympic presentation yet in India, amassing an unprecedented watch-time of over 1,500 crore minutes and over 17 crore viewers across platforms.

"Our commitment to celebrating and taking the spirit of the Olympic movement forward continues with the Paralympic Games presentation. The Paralympic movement in India has grown in eminence with the medal-winning feats of our athletes," said Viacom18 Sports, Head of Marketing Damyant Singh.

"We are pleased to present the inspiring stories of the world's best para-athletes with an enhanced and engaging viewing experience," he added.

With 84 para-athletes, India will send its largest contingent to the Paralympic Games to date. Participating in 12 disciplines, India has four para-athletes who will go to Paris as defending champions: Sumit Antil (men's javelin throw F64), Krishna Nagar (men's badminton singles SH6), Manish Narwal (men's shooting 50m pistol SH1) and Avani Lekhara (women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1).

The Indian contingent also includes World No. 1 women's singles SH6 player Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. The SH6 event will be staged at the Paralympics for the first time this edition.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympics with a record 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze that included Lekhara becoming the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. Viewers will be able to catch the opening ceremony tonight, 11:30 PM IST and live action from the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 from August 29, 12 noon onwards.

Viewers can also continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema

For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

