"After IPL, athletes who earn biggest paycheques in country are in PKL": Anupam Goswami

New Delhi [India] November 18 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), now in its 11th season, has reached a "significant milestone" as it enters its second decade.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, reflected on the "remarkable achievement" and said the league has also contributed to players' financial well-being.

"Apart from the IPL, there are only two leagues in India that have achieved the milestone of a second decade, which is quite frankly tough to do and remarkable as well," Goswami told ANI.

The PKL has provided a platform for Indian players to advance and has integrated aspects such as sports science, recovery from injuries, strength and conditioning, and analytics into the sport.

"And while the players' professional aspects have changed, the life and livelihood has also been revamped as well. It might be a small matter, but it is important to note, that after the IPL, the athletes who earn the biggest paycheques in the country are in the PKL. Sustaining that for 11 years is not easy, and we'd definitely like to count it as an achievement," Goswami said.

Season 11 of the PKL is touted to be one of the most competitive in the history of the competition. Currently in Noida for the second leg of the season, the PKL has seen some feisty contests with the traditional powerhouses such as the Puneri Paltan showing that they are among the teams to beat. While that has been one of the story lines, the other has been how young players have shone, highlighting the immense efforts that have gone in behind the scenes with regards to player development.

"Player development and the long-term facilitation of that is a theme that is very close to the heart of the PKL. One of the best examples of that is a team such as Puneri Paltan, who have gone into a Player auction and finished their business with one transaction because they have developed and nurtured home-grown talent. Such things are very good to see because it tells us that the decisions we are taking in terms of development, New Young Players' programme and long-term association are paying off," Goswami added.

PKL authorities are putting in place new policies that are aimed at helping the franchises, the ecosystem, and of course the league, spread their wings.

"When Season 12 comes by, we are working on building the next set of conditions and policies, so that the franchises can build on their brand associations and their presence. And it would not be the right thing to probably compare to the IPL or world football, because the contrasting but extremely robust nature of the ecosystem, not just in India, but globally," Goswami said.

"Slowly, as the teams continue to age, and acquire legacy value, it will help Kabaddi as a sport grow even further. I think the next chapter will be where there will be another generation of leadership and inputs, which will further modernise the sport in terms of technology and other aspects," he added.

Goswami said PKL is always keen to learn and grow.

"We (the PKL) are still learning and we will learn more things in Season 12 and as we go on further. It is a process that never stops, and with every change and learning, we can see the reactions as well. For example, the social media presence and numbers have improved drastically over the last few years," Goswami said.

