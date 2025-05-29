Aim is to build strong, confident team for PKL 12: Newly appointed Gujarat Giants head coach Jaivir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : With the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Player Auction set for May 31 and June 1, Gujarat Giants' newly appointed head coach, Jaivir Singh, is eagerly looking forward to his maiden campaign, bringing fresh energy and vision to the team.

The veteran coach, who has observed the evolution of kabaddi through the 11 seasons of PKL from the sidelines, is now ready to make his mark in the 12th edition.

"I'm very excited to join the Gujarat Giants," said Singh, who has been associated with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since 1992.

Singh's vision is crystal clear - building a team around youth and emphasised, "We will target young players. We have already retained young and talented players with great potential. Now, we have to buy similar players."

The upcoming auction promises to be highly competitive, with marquee names like Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik, and Arjun Deshwal in the player pool.

"This time there will be a lot of excitement because there are big players available. Everyone will try to go for them, keeping their requirements in mind," Singh observed.

Having served with SAI since 1992, Singh has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous national and international kabaddi players. Under his guidance, Indian teams have clinched gold medals at major events, including the Asian Games, Kabaddi World Cup, and multiple other marquee tournaments.

His vast experience in identifying and developing talent will be crucial as Gujarat Giants look to assemble a title-contending squad.

"I'm looking forward to developing a fearless and humble approach within the team," Singh stated, outlining his vision for the franchise. The goal is clear - transform Gujarat Giants into a championship-calibre side after their inconsistent performances in recent seasons.

Singh acknowledges the importance of strategic planning in auctions and added, "You have to plan, you have to have a strategy. With your planning, you can easily identify young potential athletes and build according to your plan."

He concluded by saying, "I am very grateful to Adani Sportsline for placing their trust in me. We are eagerly looking forward to the PKL auction and building a strong, young, competitive squad this season."

