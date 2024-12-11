Aim to pick up maximum points in coming games to clinch playoff spot, says Bengal Warriorz coach Prashant Surve

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : The Bengal Warriorz stormed past the Bengaluru Bulls, in the process registering an important fifth win of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. As the race for the playoffs heats up, the pressure is on the Bengal Warriorz, who took a massive step in the right direction during their resounding win on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the 15-point win, coach Prashant Surve said, "Our defensive unit is a very strong one and we have full faith in them. Fazel and Nitish have shown what they are capable of and our raiders also stepped up as well, and that's what helped us pick up this win," as per a press release by PKL.

When asked about qualification for the playoffs, the Bengal Warriorz's coach responded confidently. Prashant Surve said, "Definitely we have not given up hope of making it to the PKL Season 11 Playoffs and we have to win our upcoming games to make the next round. We are preparing and planning one game at a time and the team is confident that we can get the required results."

"It was very important for us to win the game against Bengaluru Bulls in terms of playoff qualification. We will try to pick up the maximum points in the coming games so that we can make the playoffs," the coach added.

Nitesh Kumar, who scored 7 points in defence, said, "The coach told us that we have to play a solid unit in defence, and we were doing that in the initial games in the season also. We had complete clarity in terms of the fact that we will go all out from the beginning and try to execute our plans properly."

Nitesh also spoke about the impact of having a legend like Fazel Atrachali on the team. He said, "Fazel is an absolute top player and the intensity he brings to the mat is something to learn from. I also try to replicate that on the mat. As a senior player, he is always helping us with tips if we make mistakes in the game. His experience and the inputs are very valuable for me, and the young players."

In the first game of the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. with Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik in fine form take on the Telugu Titans, who are having their best ever season on Thursday. While the Dabang Delhi K.C. have tasted defeat in their last five games, the Telugu Titans have will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing against the Haryana Steelers in their previous outing.

Game 2 on Thursday will see the UP Yoddhas take on the Bengal Warriorz. While the UP Yoddhas are in the top half of the table and nearing qualification for the playoffs, the Bengal Warriorz will be hoping to pick up another win and move up the points table.

