AIPA athletes to represent India at frst ever International Collegiate Pickleball Championship

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to make history as its top collegiate athletes prepare to represent India on the global stage at the inaugural International Collegiate Pickleball Championship in Dallas, Texas.

This historic event marks the first international collegiate pickleball tournament, showcasing the sport's rapid growth and global appeal, according to a press release from AIPA..

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), as a permanent member of the Asian Pickleball Federation, recently led India to victory at the Asian University Games, and now the team is set to participate in the World Collegiate Championship in Dallas, Texas.

AIPA's star athletes Anuja Maheshwari, Vrushali Thakare, Mayur Patil, and Vanshik Kapadia will compete against leading collegiate teams from the United States and Chinese Taipei under the banner of United Pickleball. With a prize pool of USD 16,000 and participation from over 400 athletes worldwide, the championship promises to be one of the largest collegiate pickleball tournaments ever held.

Representing AIPA and India, Vanshik Kapadia will feature in Men's Singles and Men's Doubles alongside Mayur Patil. Anuja Maheshwari will contest in Women's Singles, Women's Doubles with Vrushali Thakare, and Mixed Doubles with Mayur Patil. Vrushali Thakare will also pair with Vanshik Kapadia in Mixed Doubles, highlighting AIPA's strategic emphasis on balanced and high-performing pairings across all categories.

Beyond the competition, international participants will receive exclusive opportunities to attend a private PPA Pro Player clinic and enjoy VIP access to the MLP Cup, offering invaluable exposure to elite levels of the sport.

Speaking on this proud moment, AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo said, as quoted by the press release, "This is a landmark moment for Indian pickleball and for AIPA. Our collegiate players are stepping onto the international stage, carrying forward our mission to nurture talent and put India on the world pickleball map. Their dedication, discipline, and determination embody the spirit of AIPA and of our growing pickleball nation."

AIPA's representation at the International Collegiate Pickleball Championship signifies India's strengthening presence in global collegiate sports and underlines the association's commitment to cultivating world-class pickleball athletes.

