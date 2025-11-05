AIPA athletes Vanshik Kapadia, Mayur Patil make history in Dallas, win multiple medals at first-ever International Collegiate Pickleball Championship

New Delhi [India], November 5 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has scripted a proud chapter for India on the global stage as its collegiate athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the inaugural International Collegiate Pickleball Championship held in Dallas, Texas. Competing at the world's first ever international collegiate pickleball event, the Indian team showcased exceptional talent and grit across categories winning Silver in the Team event, multiple podium finishes in Women's & Men's Doubles, and a remarkable Gold in Men's Doubles by Vanshik Kapadia and Mayur Patil. This historic performance not only highlights the rapid global rise of collegiate pickleball, but also positions India as a powerful and emerging force in the sport, as per a release from AIPA.

Representing AIPA and India at the inaugural international collegiate championship in Dallas, young Indian talents Vanshik Kapadia, Mayur Patil, Anuja Maheshwari, and Vrushali Thakare showcased exceptional skill, discipline, and sportsmanship against leading collegiate teams from the United States and Chinese Taipei.

The Indian contingent returned home with a remarkable medal haul, including a Silver in the Team Event, podium finishes in Women's Doubles and Men's Doubles, and a dominant performance in the mixed doubles division, where India secured Gold in the first Mixed Doubles category and Silver in the second Mixed Doubles category, demonstrating strong team depth and strategic pairing strength across formats.

The standout achievement came in the Open Men's Doubles, where Vanshik Kapadia and Mayur Patil clinched the Gold medal, solidifying their position among the tournament's top athletes and marking a historic moment for Indian collegiate pickleball.

Beyond podium finishes, the athletes also earned exclusive access to a private PPA Pro Player clinic and VIP passes to the MLP Cup, offering invaluable international exposure and learning opportunities at the highest level of the sport. The championship, which featured over 400 athletes worldwide and a prize pool of USD 16,000, was live-streamed globally on PickleballTV, further elevating India's presence in the international pickleball community.

Speaking on the athletes' achievement, AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo said, "This victory is a proud moment for Indian pickleball and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and belief of our young athletes. They have carried the AIPA and India flag with pride on the world stage, proving that our collegiate talent is ready to compete and excel internationally. We remain committed to nurturing champions and expanding India's presence in global pickleball," as quoted from a release by AIPA.

Vanshik Kapadia said, "This tournament felt like a moment where we proved to ourselves that we belong on the world stage. Wearing India's colours and winning here is something I will hold close for a long time. We learned, we competed, we grew. Grateful to AIPA for believing in us and excited to keep pushing Indian pickleball forward."

Anuja Maheshwari added, "For me, this was more than just competing, it was about showing that Indian collegiate players can stand tall against the best in the world. There were nerves, pressure, excitement, and so much learning along the way. I feel proud, grateful, and inspired to work even harder. Thank you to AIPA for trusting us and guiding us we are only going up from here."

AIPA's success in Dallas marks a significant milestone for the growth of pickleball in India and reinforces the association's mission to build a strong competitive system, develop next-gen champions, and place India firmly on the world pickleball map.

