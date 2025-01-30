AIPA launches India's first-ever pickleball equipment research lab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), the governing body for pickleball in India, has launched the first research and testing laboratory for pickleball equipment in India.

The laboratory is a state-of-the-art facility that aims to standardise and regulate the quality of the equipment, ensuring consistency and maintaining the integrity of the sport across the country. By securing AIPA's approval, manufacturers and brands can ensure consistency in equipment quality and elevate the overall playing experience for athletes nationwide.

The laboratory has been established in collaboration with Brainwave SportsTech, according to an AIPA press release.

Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo, President of AIPA, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This is a proud and pioneering moment for AIPA and pickleball in India. Establishing our own research and testing facility has always been a part of AIPA's vision., ensuring our equipment meets international standards and reflects our commitment to excellence. We have created the best pickleball players and our vision is now to provide them with the best quality equipment to make them more efficient in the sport."

Sunil Peshane, Director of Brainwave SportsTech, said, "The launch of this cutting-edge Equipment Testing Laboratory marks a significant milestone for pickleball in India and beyond. As the only lab in the world exclusively dedicated to pickleball equipment testing, it reflects AIPA's visionary commitment to elevating the sport. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped to conduct rigorous testing under varied climatic conditions, ensures that equipment meets the highest standards of durability, safety, and performance. By providing science-backed evaluations, we are empowering manufacturers and players to enhance their products and gameplay, strengthening the global pickleball community and positioning India as a leader in the sport."

Since its inception in 2008, AIPA has been at the forefront of promoting pickleball across India. The association has worked towards gaining recognition from the government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aiming to include the sport in school, university, and national games, while also reaching the grassroots level to nurture talent and foster a strong foundation for the sport. The establishment of this laboratory is a testament to AIPA's commitment to facilitating the pickleball community in India to harness their potential to play the sport to their full capacity while solidifying India's mark in the sport globally.

Historically, Indian players have relied on equipment certified by USA-based organisations, as paddle certification approvals were predominantly available only in the United States. With the establishment of this lab, AIPA is not only reducing this dependency but also marking India's significant footprint in the global pickleball scene.

