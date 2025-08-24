Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at Asian Shooting Championship 2025

Shymkent [Kazakhstan], August 24 : India's impressive run at the Asian Shooting Championship 2025 in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, continued on Sunday, with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinching the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, as per Olympics.com.

The young shooter delivered a stunning performance in the final, scoring 462.5 to edge past China's Zhao Wenyu (462.0) in a closely fought contest. This is Aishwary's second Asian title in the same event, having previously bagged gold in 2023. Last year, however, he had to settle for silver after finishing behind compatriot Akhil Sheoran at the 2024 continental championships in Jakarta.

This time, Sheoran also made it to the final but had to settle for fifth place, while Chain Singh narrowly missed out on a podium finish, finishing fourth as Japan's Naoya Okada walked away with the bronze medal.

In the team event, the trio of Aishwary, Chain Singh, and Akhil Sheoran combined tally of 1747, earning silver, just three points shy of gold medallists China. The Republic of Korea secured the bronze medal.

In the qualification round, Aishwary finished third, Chain sixth, and Akhil eighth. Meanwhile, Kiran Ankush Jadhav secured the fourth position but missed out on the medal round as he was competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO).

Among the other highlights, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, who has already won two bronze medals earlier this week in the women's 10m air pistol individual and team events, is fourth after the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol qualification round. Esha Singh is well-placed in second. The rapid-fire stage and the final will take place on Monday.

So far, Indian shooters have bagged a total of 13 medals, five gold, two silver, and six bronze, in the senior events at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships. Earlier, Anantjeet Singh Naruka clinched the men's skeet title, while Elavenil Valarivan grabbed gold in the women's 10m air rifle. India's men's and mixed 10m air rifle teams contributed the other two gold medals.

India has sent a 35-member senior squad for the competition, competing across 15 events, while 129 junior shooters are also representing the country in Shymkent.

