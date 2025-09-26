Aishwarya Pissay makes history as first woman from Asia to compete at W2RC Portugal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 : TVS Racing's Aishwarya Pissay has made history as the first woman from Asia to compete at the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship (W2RC): BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, marking an important training milestone on her road to Dakar.

The fourth-round W2RC rally, which concludes on September 28, 2025, covers a total distance of 2,000 km, including five stages and a prologue, on 100% gravel and dirt tracks spanning the Alentejo and Ribatejo regions of Portugal and Extremadura in Spain, as per a release from TVS Racing.

Aishwarya's participation in Portugal is a crucial step in her preparation, followed by the Rally of Morocco, which is the key qualifier for Dakar. Her ultimate goal is to become the first Indian woman to compete at the Dakar Rally 2026, inspiring women riders across the country to dream big and push boundaries.

"This journey has been incredibly fulfilling, and I'm proud to represent India at this level. Every milestone I have achieved has been possible because of the unwavering support, guidance, and resources from TVS Racing. Competing at the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship in Portugal is an important step in my preparation, and my next target is the Rally of Morocco, a critical qualifier on the road to Dakar. My eyes are firmly set on the Dakar Rally 2026, and I am more determined than ever to push boundaries, break barriers, and represent India on the global stage. I hope this journey inspires women racers across the world to believe in themselves and chase their dreams," said Aishwarya Pissay, TVS Racer.

Established in 1982 as India's first factory rally team, TVS Racing has been a cornerstone of Indian motorsports and a launchpad for over 3,000 professional racers. Pushing the limits on high-performance TVS Apache motorcycles, the team has set benchmarks on national and international tracks.

It's 20-year-old "Track to Road" philosophy ensures that racing expertise translates into everyday riding. In 2016, TVS Racing made history again by introducing the world's first all-women factory racing team, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to empowering women riders and nurturing talent to compete at the highest levels, paving the way for champions like Aishwarya.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Racing has always been a trailblazer in Indian motorsports, shaping champions, pushing boundaries, and fostering talent for over four decades. Our commitment to nurturing riders and empowering women in the sport is at the heart of everything we do. Aishwarya Pissay is a shining example of this vision. Her courage, skill, and determination demonstrate what is possible when talent is given the right support. As she races through Portugal on her path to Dakar 2026, she is not just pursuing a personal milestone, she is inspiring a generation of riders to dream bigger, break barriers, and compete on the world stage."

From Portugal to Morocco and beyond, Aishwarya's journey is redefining what's possible for women in motorsports and inspiring a new generation of riders to reach for the extraordinary.

