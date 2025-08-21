Ajay Singh wins third consecutive term as Boxing Federation of India President

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Ajay Singh wins for the 3rd consecutive time to become Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president, after defeating Jaslal Pradhan by 40-26 on Thursday.

The term of the current Executive Committee of the BFI ended on February 2, but fresh elections have not been held until now.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had constituted a three-member Fact Finding Committee to examine the reasons behind the delay in the conduct of elections for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Also, the High Court of Delhi earlier this month heard four writ petitions filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Gujarat Boxing Association, and Madhya Pradesh Boxing Association in relation to the elections of BFI.

The Delhi Amateur Boxing Association specifically sought an interim stay on the conduct of the elections, while the associations from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh challenged the validity of the BFI's newly adopted Constitution, alleging that it is ultra vires. These associations also prayed for a direction to appoint a new Returning Officer for the said elections.

After the delay of BFI elections, World Boxing had appointed an Interim Committee in April this year to run day-to-day affairs.

The committee since ensured structured domestic nationals followed by international tournaments across all age categories (U15, U17 and Elite) with a complete focus on athletes' first approach in their initial term of 90 days and ensure Indian Boxing regains its lost glory.

