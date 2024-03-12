Ajit Agarkar to decide Virat Kohli's selection in T20 WC squad; report

New Delhi, March 12 Virat Kohli might get snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad, and his selection hangs now on chief selector Ajit Agarkar's decision, say a report.

According to The Telegraph, the national selectors and the team management are ready to take some harsh decisions ahead of the tournament. The BCCI doesn’t want to get involved in this and has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call.

“It remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved,” the report stated.

Kohli played his last T20I series against Afghanistan in January where he scored 29 & 0 in two matches. It is understood that Agarkar had a chat with Virat before the series regarding the change in the T20I approach that Virat implemented in the T20I series against Afghans.

The West Indies' slow wickets are also seen to be an unsuitable surface for him. Nothing has been suggested regarding a change in plans despite the selectors' prolonged flirting with the subject.

With selection hanging on Agarkar, Virat will have to perform exceedingly well in the upcoming Indian Premier League. It will once more be up to Agarkar to take up the cause and persuade Kohli that he needs to create room for the next generation.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had confirmed Rohit as captain for the World Cup during the Rajkot Test but remained silent on Kohli. “We will discuss Virat’s role in due course,” Shah said.

It is believed that younger players like Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav are better equipped to lead the team. It is also anticipated that Hardik Pandya, who has been out since the middle of the October ODI World Cup, will return to action.

A few days before the final Test in Dharamsala, Rinku joined team India players for a photo shoot for the T20 World Cup. Rinku has had an incredible performance in the 15 T20 internationals, with a strike-rate of 176.23.

Although the wicketkeeper's position is still up for debate, it is understood that the selectors have shortlisted the individuals. Although his fitness is still an issue, KL Rahul appears to be the best option.

Another player who has gained attention is Dhruv Jurel, who will be keenly monitored during the Indian Premier League after making an encouraging debut in the Test series against England.

India had played well, winning 4-1 at home in the T20I series against Australia in November, under Surya's captaincy. After the first game washed out, the three-match series in South Africa was tied 1-1.

The provisional squads for the T20 World Cup have to be sent to the ICC by the first week of May. India have been kept in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA and Canada. India will start their campaign against Canada on June 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor