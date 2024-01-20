Akshit was our best player against Telugu Titans, says Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh

Hyderabad [India], January 20 : The Bengaluru Bulls produced a masterclass to defeat Telugu Titans 42-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Friday.

Speaking about the match, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "We needed to stop Pawan from scoring too many points and we did that. I knew that they would play very freely as they have nothing to lose. Pawan didn't score a Super 10 against us and he's been recording Super 10s quite regularly this season."

The Bengaluru side's youngster Akshit emerged as the star player for the Bulls with 9 raid points on the night.

"I had said before the start of the game that I would give a surprise and hopefully, he'll keep doing well in the upcoming games. I put him under strenuous training in the last two days. He played very well and he was tackled just once in the game. He was our best player against Telugu Titans," the Head Coach said when asked about his performance.

The Pro Kabaddi League veteran Surjeet Singh was at the forefront of Bulls' defence unit against the Titans.

Speaking about Surjeet, Randhir Singh said he's a good player, but needed to learn how to be patient.

"Earlier, he would score five points and give away three to four points as well. Now I have taught him to be patient and I would like to congratulate him for his performance against Telugu Titans," he said, according to a release.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be next in action when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday.

