All Delhi government-controlled sports facilities to stay open till 10 pm: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that all the sports facilities controlled by the Delhi government will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

"Our sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm," said Kejriwal while talking to the media.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm."

In a media report over the past few months, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, by 7 pm. The reason, according to them, is that Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility for about half an hour.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor