All India Kiteboarding: Dylan Fernandes and Katya Saini emerge champions

Tuticorin, June 30 Dylan Fernandes and Katya Saini emerged champions in men's and women's category respectively in the 3rd All India Kiteboarding Championships here on Thursday.

As the final day of the championship came about, the organisers were uncertain regarding the competition as the wind conditions were not ideal.

Dylan who led the men's category in Day-2 showed another consistent performance to beat defending champion Arjun Motha of Aqua Outback & Jehan Hoshi Driver of Quest Adventure Sports Academy with a total net score of 10.00. Arjun & Jehan maintained their 2nd & 3rd position with total net scores of 19.00 & 22.00 respectively.

"It was an intense day and all the racers gave their best. I started on a rough patch but eventually worked my way up and it feels great to be the National Champion," said the National Champion Dylan.

In the women's category, Katya Saini of Aqua Outback who was leading from Day 1 did not have any slip ups and finished the regatta as the Women's National Champion with a total net score of 8.0. Keona Rajani of PKA finished 2nd and Avishma Matta finished 3rd with 14.00 & 30.00 total net score respectively.

"It was a humbling experience to be in such an intense competition. I was confident & my consistent performance paid off. I am super happy to have won the women's title," said a proud Katya.

The final day of the championships were concluded in the presence of Captain Jitendra Dixit, Joint Secretary General of The Yachting Association of India, Ashoke Takkar, President, Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Ajit Diaz, President, Chennai Sailing Academy.

"This championship just didn't mark the new champions but will also lead us to the gateway of the upcoming Asian Games & Olympics for our country. We are determined to send kiteboarders from India to participate in the International competitions," Dixit said.

The competition had racers from all backgrounds & ages to have participated, the youngest being Siddharth George, aged 13 and the oldest being Phillipe Dartnell, aged 67 who finished 4th in the men's category.

