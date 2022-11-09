All measures in place for a successful IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, says race director Deepak Raj

Panaji, Nov 9 Goa is all set to host over 1450 participants from across 33 countries for the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3, the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Goa will offer qualifying slots for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship and participants are required to complete a grueling 1.9km open sea swim, 90 kms cycling and 21 kms running.

For race day, over 700 volunteers will be deployed and there will be eight aid stations and a fully equipped medical station.

"All the necessary measures are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable race day this weekend in Goa. Scores of participants have already started arriving in Goa this week and are getting acclimatized to the conditions here," expressed Deepak Raj, race director of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa and founder of Yoska, while addressing a press conference held in Panaji, Goa which was also attended Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism, Government of Goa, IRONMAN Asia CEO Jeff Edwards and Uday Prakash, Vice President, Herbalife Nutrition.

Unveiling the race-day T-shirt, Minister of Tourism Rohan Khaunte stated, "Normally when we think about Goa we are seen as a tourism state, today I am fortunate to welcome Ironman 70.3 again to our shores, it is my hope that this is one of the many events to come, events that engrave Goa on the World Map as a Sports Tourism destination."

Expressing his delight over the growing trend of Ind wanting to pursue the IRONMAN challenge, Jeff Edwards, CEO IRONMAN Asia, said, "I think it's really exciting to see the development of athletes from India. These athletes now travelling all over the world, qualifying for our world championship events and really showcasing their great passion for Ironman. There's so much possibility here and we are excited to see I look forward to the race day and wish all the participants the very best."

The race will be flagged off at Miramar Beach at 0640 hours on November 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor