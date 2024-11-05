All-round team effort helps U Mumba seal win over Dabang Delhi KC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 : U Mumba secured their third win of the season, overcoming a tough challenge from Dabang Delhi KC on Tuesday.

The Season 2 champions emerged victorious with a scoreline of 32-26 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, and Rohit Raghav played pivotal roles in guiding U Mumba to victory.

The match began with a rapid exchange as Manjeet and Ashu Malik each scored 4 of the first 6 points for U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC, respectively.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh soon joined the fray for U Mumba, securing a two-point lead with a couple of sharp raids midway through the first half.

Defenders then took charge, trading blows to prevent either team from gaining easy points.

For Dabang Delhi KC, Yogesh stood strong with 4 points in the first half, while Sunil Kumar and Sombir held the fort defensively for U Mumba. In the final play of the half, Sombir's strong tackle gave U Mumba a narrow 14-13 lead in a closely contested first half.

U Mumba came out firing in the second half, with Manjeet scoring a two-point raid. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh followed up by inflicting an All Out, extending U Mumba's lead to 6 points.

Dabang Delhi KC mounted a response, with their captain Ashu Malik scoring a couple of points to reduce the deficit.

Rohit Raghav played a key role for U Mumba in the final stages, contributing crucial points. The Season 2 champions managed to slow the pace, maintaining a 6-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

Dabang Delhi KC fought back, with Yogesh completing his Super 5 and Ashu Malik achieving his Super 10, narrowing the gap to 3 points with just under two minutes to go.

As the tension mounted, Manjeet made a crucial tackle on Ashu Malik, followed by a successful raid. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh then sealed the victory, shutting down any comeback hopes for the Season 8 champions.

