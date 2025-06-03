All the best, RCB: Anil Kumble, CM Siddaramaiah extend wishes ahead of IPL 2025 final

Bengaluru, June 3 Cricket legend Anil Kumble, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other senior political leaders of the state have extended their best wishes to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Kumble cautioned against prematurely declaring RCB as the winner of IPL 2025 even before they play in the final. "It is in our heart that RCB must win, and let things happen in the same manner," he emphasised.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after meeting the State's Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, Kumble stated, "I have played for both RCB and Punjab Kings. The matter of joy is that a new team is going to win the IPL Cup this year. I wish that the RCB team would lift the trophy."

"The RCB team is playing well and has given consistent performances, and the two best teams of the season have reached the final of this edition. Virat Kohli has scored many runs, and he will perform in the final," Kumble stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "Wishing our RCB team all the best as they play the final match against the Punjab team today."

He added, "It's my heartfelt desire that this time RCB wins the cup for the millions of fans who have always stood by them through thick and thin, through victories and defeats, offering the same love and inspiration from the very first season until today."

He concluded by saying, "They say 'the fruit of patience is sweet', and I wish that sweetness is for Kannadigas and RCB fans across the world today."

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "After many years, the RCB team has reached the final. I wish my RCB team good luck. People across the country are supporting the team in large numbers. I am fully confident that the team will fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. All the best, RCB."

He reiterated, "Today, our RCB team is playing the final match against Punjab Kings, and I wish them all the best. After 18 consecutive years of ups and downs, RCB has emerged as the favourite to win the trophy this time, and millions of fans are confident that RCB will definitely win this year. I am confident that the fans' wishes will be fulfilled."

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil stated, "Today, the final match between RCB and Punjab Kings is being played. People across Karnataka state are eagerly awaiting the victory of the RCB team. I feel that this time we will lift the cup. I extend my best wishes to the RCB team and hope they win the final match."

