Alpine F1 team drivers not happy with the result in Canada GP

Montreal [Canada], June 22 : Alpine F1 Team drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly are frustrated with a bad finish in the Canadian Grand Prix as both drivers have chances to improve their overall performance.

In the Canadian Grand Prix held on last Sunday, Esteban Ocon finished the race in the eighth position and his teammate Pierre Gasly came in at the 12th position.

According to the official website of Formula 1, when asked whether Esteban Ocon was pleased with the result or not, he said, " "Pleased? No. Probably not. Happy to be in the points again, but we were fourth before all the rounds of stops. So, we need to review what happened, why we lost to all the other cars after the stops."

He further added, "We ended up unfortunately behind Alex. It was good racing, but you can't pass them. Doesn't matter what car you have; their straight-line speed is really dangerous. We can't try and do any moves."

French national Esteban Ocon said, "It was good racing also with Lando [Norris] at the end. The consequence is we ended up behind, so we lost some points. So, we need to see what happens and come back from that."

According to the official website of Formula 1, Pierre Gasly also expressed his views as he said, "Clearly wasn't our weekend in terms of luck, so we boxed the lap before the Safety Car. We lost around five seconds in the first box and it just put us straight at the back of the queue."

He further added, "I must say it was very easy to find the way back in the DRS train. Very difficult to pass, and all the time you lose from being at the back is extremely difficult to recover. So, I think we are back in 12th"

While concluding Gasly said, "Just frustrating because we showed some good pace. We had some good speed from what the team were telling me, we were matching the pace from the Ferraris and there was clearly more potential, but we've got to start at the front."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor