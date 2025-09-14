Aman Sehrawat disqualified from Wrestling World Championships for being 1.7 kg overweight

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has been disqualified from the Wrestling World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, for exceeding the weight limit by 1.7 kg, dealing a significant setback to his campaign on Sunday.

The squad was chosen after selection trials. The trials for Greco-Roman and men's freestyle trials were held in Lucknow, while the women's bouts took place in Delhi.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh, on Sehrawat's disqualification, said, "We will issue notice to Aman Sehrawat and support staff with immediate effect," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Aman, who last year became India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medalist at the age of 21 in Paris, sealed his spot in the men's 57 kg category, beating Rahul by technical superiority in the final.

Aman, who is also a bronze medalist at the Asian Games and a former Asian champion, made his World Championships debut back in 2023, but his run ended in the pre-quarterfinals.

Since his Olympic medal, Aman has played in just two international meets, winning bronze in the Ulaanbaatar Open in June and clinching gold at Yasar Dogu last month.

Indian wrestlers at World Wrestling Championships 2025:

Women's freestyle: Ankush (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Nishu (55kg), Tapasya (57kg), Sarika (59kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62kg), Vaishnavi Patil (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Priya Malik (76kg)

Men's freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Udit Gulia (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Rohit (70kg), Jaideep Narwal (74kg), Amit (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Rajat (125kg)

Men's Greco-Roman: Anil Mor (55kg), Suraj (60kg), Sunny Kumar (63kg), Anil (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Aman (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Karan Kamboj (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Sonu (130kg).

