'Amorim cannot put round pegs in square holes’: Danny Murphy

New Delhi, Sep 15 Former England midfielder Danny Murphy believes the problem with Manchester United does not lay in the system that is being implemented by head coach Ruben Amorim rather the individuals he has in the team.

The Red Devils were second best at the Etihad Stadium as Phil Foden’s first-half header and Erling Haaland’s second-half double gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm not a fan of the shape, but after the first four games I think it has improved - they look like they know what they are doing more. Their bigger problem has been the individuals he has been playing in that system. Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best number 10s in Europe, Amorim wants him to play as an 8 and do defensive work, which he does not do well.

"Amorim cannot put round pegs in square holes. You have got to have players who understand their role. If you are a holding midfielder in that role you have got to be able to track runners and spot dangers.

"The manager has to take responsibility, but in terms of just blaming the system? No. Palace play it well,” said Murphy on BBC Match of the Day.

After having finished 15th in the 2024-25 Premier League season, United have once again gotten off to a stuttering start in the new campaign. After having already been eliminated from the second round of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, the Red Devils have only won one of their four league games this season .

Despite the 0-3 defeat, Amorim remained adamant that he will not change his footballing philosophy.

"I understand and accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man,” said Amorim in the post-game interview.

