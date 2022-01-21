Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, gifts bespoke Mahindra XUV 700 to para athlete Avani Lekhara

Mahindra & Mahindra has custom-made the XUV700 for Avni Lekhra, first ever woman from India to win a gold in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final at Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games. She is a gold and bronze medalist in rifle shooting. This special XUV700 is designed by Pratap Bose. This car comes with a special seat. Apart from this, some other changes have been made in the exterior and interior. Avni's XUV700 comes with a special seat that has forward and return function. The seat first slides back and forth, as well as the seat rotates so that Avni can get out of the SUV. The seat can be lowered so that the driver can comfortably move from the wheelchair to the seat.

The interior layout of the XUV700 is great, the use of soft-touch material and chrome accents make the cabin even better. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is available in the center. The XUV700 features Sony 3D sound system, push-button start / stop, cabin air filter, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic AC, powered front seat, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and panoramic sunroof.

The SUV introduces the Adrenox suite for connected car technology and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Which can operate the sunroof using voice commands. The XUV700 comes with four driving modes, including Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom modes. A smart feature of the XUV700 is that the front seat is automatically retracted for entry.