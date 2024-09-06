Anderson to continue as England’s fast-bowling mentor for Pakistan, New Zealand tours

New Delhi, Sep 6 Former fast-bowler James Anderson said he will continue to be the fast-bowling mentor in England’s upcoming Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, retired from international cricket following the first Test against West Indies at Lord’s in July.

“At the minute, I’m due to go to Pakistan and New Zealand in the winter. Then nothing concrete after that. I’m very new to this, I’m still learning as we go. It’s partly me trying to figure out if this is where I want to go with the next stage of my career and also for them to figure out if I’m any good at it,” said Anderson to Sky Sports.

After Anderson’s retirement, Gus Atkinson has taken 33 wickets in his first five Test matches, while Matthew Potts and Olly Stone have staged a return to the playing eleven in the longer format. In the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval, England have handed a debut to left-arm pacer Josh Hull.

Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, managing director Rob Key said Anderson worked with Hull during the second Test at Lord’s, when the youngster wasn’t included in the playing eleven following Mark Wood’s withdrawal due to a right thigh strain.

"There was a great moment at Lord's where you saw Josh Hull bowling in the middle and Jimmy standing top of his mark. You think 'How good this is'? All of that knowledge, you don't want to lose. Then he is able to pass it on. Jimmy is not always the most outgoing. He has really taken to it.”

“You felt with Jimmy, for him to be a coach, you make the running with these people. Some of these have not known life without James Anderson opening the bowling for England. if you can, without being forceful, make the running and just say 'well bowled'. Even Mark Wood, when he comes in at lunch. That can have such an impact.”

“A coach's job is to make people feel confident. Someone like James Anderson, him telling you something will carry more weight. He seems to be loving it. It would be great to have Jimmy in Pakistan, the same in New Zealand, and who knows going forward. Jimmy has a few itches to scratch along the way but it is great to have him involved with us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor