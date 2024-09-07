Andrew Flintoff appointed head coach of England Lions team for next 12 months

New Delhi, Sep 7 Former captain Andrew Flintoff has been appointed as head coach of the England Lions’ team for the next 12 months. Fast-bowling all-rounder Flintoff played 79 Tests for England between 1998 and 2009, including being a hero for the side in their 2005 Ashes triumph.

After his international career was over, Flintoff moved towards being a television presenter. But after suffering serious injuries in a horrific car crash while filming the Top Gear show in December 2022, Flintoff came back to the cricketing circuit, with support from men’s team managing director Rob Key.

Since then, he has been consistently present in England men’s support staff across all formats as a consultant and served as an assistant coach during this year’s T20 World Cup and West Indies tour. Flintoff also worked with the Lions and U19 teams, and this year, he got his first head coach assignment with Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

While announcing his appointment as England Lions men’s coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Flintoff emerged as the standout candidate from a pool of high-calibre applicants. His tenure will begin in October, as England Lions prepare for a tour of South Africa before Christmas, followed by a red-ball tour of Australia in January, and a series against India A and Zimbabwe on home soil next year.

“I’m incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions. It’s a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men’s game.”

“The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I’m honoured to be part of that journey. The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential.”

“Whether these players are pushing for England selection or finding their feet in Lions cricket, I do not doubt that the Lions programme will offer a real point of difference in their development. It’s an exciting time for English cricket, and I’m passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We’ve got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special,” said Flintoff.

Flintoff is currently working with the England men’s team in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval and gave a very moving speech when handing young left-arm pacer Josh Hull his debut Test cap.

Flintoff’s responsibilities as England Lions’ coach will involve him support performance planning, player development reviews with counties, team selection, and player appraisals. His appointment comes at a time when his sons Rocky and Corey have been making strides in their professional cricket careers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role. Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game. His vision aligns very closely with the playing style and identity that has been fostered with England Men under Brendon McCullum and this appointment contributes to a truly exciting outlook for the future of English cricket.”

“The England Lions programme is a cornerstone of our cricketing structure, playing a critical role in nurturing the next generation of talent. With Andrew’s guidance, the highest potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels. I’m confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward,” concluded Ed Barney, ECB Men’s Performance Director.

