Angelo Mathews was a tireless workhorse, says Sanath Jayasuriya as he backs youth to step up

New Delhi, June 23 As Sri Lanka prepares for the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has admitted that replacing the influence and experience of Angelo Mathews will not be an overnight task. Mathews retired from Test cricket last week after a remarkable 119-match career, leaving behind a formidable legacy and a gaping hole in Sri Lanka’s middle order.

“Angelo was a tireless workhorse. He gave everything for the badge and never threw in the towel,” Jayasuriya told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net). “Even after 100-plus Tests, he trained like a rookie, and his enthusiasm was superb. He set high standards, and his absence will be felt – on and off the field.”

Mathews, who is Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer in Test history, announced his retirement, citing the dwindling Test calendar — Sri Lanka are scheduled to play only four Tests in 2025. The decision marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one filled with uncertainty but also opportunity.

With Mathews gone, Sri Lanka are looking at one of three uncapped players — Sonal Dinusha, Pawan Rathnayake, or Pasindu Sooriyabandara — to step up and claim the vacant middle-order spot. Among them, the 24-year-old Sonal Dinusha, a left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, has emerged as the leading candidate to debut at No.6.

If Dinusha is picked, Dhananjaya de Silva, who is also captaining the side, is likely to shift up to Mathews’ No.4 position. The expectation is high, but Jayasuriya was quick to temper it with a note of realism and patience. “These youngsters have the talent, no doubt,” he said. “But you can’t expect them to walk in and start punching above their weight straight away. They’ll need time to settle, and our job as coaches is to steer them patiently down the right path.”

Dinusha has shown promise with both bat and ball in domestic cricket and for Sri Lanka ‘A’, and his all-round capabilities could provide balance to a side in transition.

Sri Lanka are also making tweaks to their bowling combination for the Colombo Test. Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and seamer Vishwa Fernando have been drafted into the squad. Fernando, who impressed during his recent county stint with Warwickshire, is set to replace Milan Rathnayake, who misses out due to a side strain.

With Prabath Jayasuriya struggling for form, Wellalage could be given a chance to prove his mettle in home conditions. However, considering the SSC pitch’s tendency to assist seamers early on, the selectors might opt for a three-pronged pace attack comprising Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha.

After a rain-marred draw in the first Test at Galle, Sri Lanka will be eager to take control of the series at home. The second and final Test begins Wednesday at the SSC.

